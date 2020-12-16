VIP AUDIO 12/15 – WKPWP WWE TLC PPV Roundtable Previews (AD-FREE): Keller & Fairplay & Machado dissect and preview Fiend-Orton, McIntyre-Styles, Reigns-KO, Sasha-Carmella, more (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP contributor Javier Machado and former wrestling manager, reality star, and podcast entrepreneur Jonny Fairplay for an in-depth preview of TLC including The Fiend vs. Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs. A.J. Styles, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks vs. Carmella, New Day vs. Hurt Business, and Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka & a mystery partner. They discuss the ups and downs of the build-up to each match, the potential match quality, the pros and cons of various likely (and unlikely) outcome possibilities, and what could be next for key wrestlers on the card.

