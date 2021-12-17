VIP AUDIO 12/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): ROH Final Battle, Danielson vs. Hangman 60-minute draw, Hook’s debut, full reviews of Rampage and Dynamite (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:
- ROH Final Battle
- AEW Rampage review including Hook’s in-ring premiere
- The Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page 60-minute draw and a review of the rest of AEW Dynamite
