SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/16 - The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): New Japan, UFC, Raw, Smackdown, NXT 2.0 review including Sami-Lesnar-Heyman, Breakker vs. Strong, NIL presentation (62 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:01:56 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

New Japan at Sumo Hall leading to WrestleKingdom

UFC review and preview

Full review of NXT 2.0 including latest with Bron Breakker headlining against Roderick Strong

Full review of Raw including Bobby Lashley wrestling three times

Full review of Smackdown including latest with Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO