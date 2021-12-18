News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (12-4-16) WWE TLC PPV Post-show with reaction to Becky vs. Alexa, Miz vs. Ziggler, Styles vs. Ambrose, ten-man tag with live callers (64 min.)

December 17, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 12/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (12-4-16) WWE TLC PPV Post-show with reaction to Becky vs. Alexa, Miz vs. Ziggler, Styles vs. Ambrose, ten-man tag with live callers (64 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Dec. 4, 2016 episode featuring PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks discussing the just-completed WWE TLC PPV with live calls and emails. They discuss the finish to A.J. Styles vs. Dean Ambrose, James Ellsworth’s action and his appearance on Talking Smack, the Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler ladder match, and what the PPV sets up for future episodes of Smackdown.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021