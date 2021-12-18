VIP AUDIO 12/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett (AD-FREE): Reigns hits Heyman with Superman Punch, Happy Talk draws Punk chants, live callers, emails (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss Roman Reigns delivering a Superman Punch to Paul Heyman, but does that mean they’re really through and Heyman will be aligned with Brock Lesnar? A Happy Talk segment sparks “C.M. Punk!” chants from Chicago crowd, Toni Storm pins Charlotte in a tag match, Drew McIntyre shows how to pull a sword out of a desk, 12-Man Gauntlet match for IC Title match set up for next week, and more.

