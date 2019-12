KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Sage preview the Final Battle PPV, as well as Final Battle: Fallout. Each match from the weekend is analyzed and discussed. Will the show and weekend be a thumbs up, or thumbs down?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO