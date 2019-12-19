VIP AUDIO 12/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Parks (AD-FREE): Assessing first three months of AEW and looking ahead to 2020, strengths and weaknesses, key storylines in play, Jericho-Jungle Boy (105 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist and Dailycast host Greg Parks to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions talking Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy, SCU vs. Young Bucks, Kenny Omega-Hangman Page tension, Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker, and more, plus assessing the first three months of AEW and looking ahead to 2020, strengths and weaknesses so far, what to clean up and improve upon next year, and a list of how talent is being utilized (or underutilized) and what key storylines are carrying over to the new year. Plus, who do you want to recruit you among the four factions in AEW looking to add members?

