VIP AUDIO 12/20 – WKH – Smackdown Review: The episode with the Legos, a ham, and Lacey’s daughter snarling at Sasha, plus Bryan addresses his absence and impact of his new look, Rumble title match announcement (25 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Smackdown start to finish including Daniel Bryan addressing the crowd and teaming with The Miz, three women’s matches, a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Lacey’s daughter gets mad and takes a swing at Sasha Banks, Elias sings for The Revival in an odd and curious exchange about tag team wrestling and sports entertainment, and a big Royal Rumble announcement regarding the Universal Title match and a contendership match on Smackdown next week.

