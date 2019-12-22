VIP AUDIO 12/21 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Punk rips Hogan, rant about Dennis Miller on Raw, Slammys, most absurd Impact episode ever, digs at “the sheets,” Bret’s return to WWE, Ross-WWE, more (144 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to six Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in mid-December 2009:

12/14 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw Analysis including a rant aimed at Dennis Miller, plus full analysis of each segment (36 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a detailed analysis of the three-hour Raw featuring Dennis Miller as guest host and the Slammy Award results. This includes a Rant aimed at Dennis Miller’s low-intellect humor masked as sophisticated with a breakdown of why he just sucks now, plus thoughts on the Cena-Sheamus follow-up and how Cena is really finding his voice, what was wrong with the first round Superstar tourney, and more.

12/15 Wade Keller Hotline – TNA Impact Analysis: How did last week’s show even get on the air? Was it meant as a joke? (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a detailed analysis of last week’s absurd and awful edition of TNA Impact. Were Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara serious? Was the audience supposed to understand the Jarrett-Foley situation? Who are they supposed to sympathize with and root for? Is there really a PPV in a week in a half that they were trying to promote? Did a World Title match with zero hype between the hot home grown star and hot new heel really take place with no hype and end in four minutes, only to be followed by a Jarrett-Foley skit? And more is addressed in this rant against a new kind of awful.

12/16 Wade Keller Hotline – Bret Hart to work January through WM for WWE, Impact’s quarter hour collapse, Linda-Obama, ECW’s reunion tourney, 1989 back issues (25 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at headlines of the moment including Bret Hart signing with WWE, the drop in the Impact quarter hour ratings for last week’s show, Linda McMahon referencing Obama to her benefit, ECW’s tournament, thoughts on the 1989 PWTorch back issue set, and more.

12/17 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Linda vs. White House, Punk rips Hogan, Mickie speaks out, Hemme retires, Goldberg on his future, Impact thoughts, more (25 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news of the day including C.M. Punk taking a strong dig at Hulk Hogan, Mickie James addressing her storyline portraying her as a big fat pig, the retirement of Christy Hemme, the latest Obama-Linda McMahon controversy, Goldberg’s comments on WWE, TNA, and his future, publicity on cable news for Dennis Miller on Raw, and thoughts on tonight’s Impact.

12/18 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Ross’s decision and possible future beyond March, ESPN columnist rips WWE, Impact ratings crash again, Smackdown thoughts (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news of the day including Jim Ross’s renewal with WWE for three months, TNA Impact ratings crash again and guess who was on TV when they did, ESPN columnist rips WWE’s working conditions, Smackdown analysis, and more.

12/20 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Who’s benefits more from DX – Michael or Triple H? How do wrestlers hide blading? Digs at “the sheets”? Cross-show advertising? (16 min.) : This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his “Ask the Editor” format with his thoughts on who has benefited more from DX between Shawn Michaels and Triple H, how wrestlers blade in front of live crowds without fans noticing, how he feels about people such as Eric Bischoff taking digs at “the sheets” in his book, and why WWE and TNA the other to advertise during their shows.

