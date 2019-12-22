VIP AUDIO 12/22 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Finding an artistic fix – The artistry of AEW Dynamite (47 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? AEW Dynamite. On the show, Zack Heydorn breaks down and analyzes the artistic state of the state for AEW Dynamite. Specific discussion points include what needs to be fixed to reengage their audience, the overall presentation of the show, maintaining booking confidence amidst competition, defining heels and babyfaces, the AEW star power, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO