VIP AUDIO 12/22 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Do early ticket sales for WM next year indicate the WrestleMania brand has been damaged? Should AEW follow the pattern of MASH in terms of main characters? Revisiting Becky’s Raw sit-down promo (27 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers Mailbag questions on these topics: Do early ticket sales for WM next year indicate the WrestleMania brand has been damaged? Should AEW follow the pattern of MASH in terms of main characters? What questions are WWE not asking in their Fan Council surveys that would tell them a lot more? Plus does Becky’s Raw sit-down promo deserve more criticism than it received?

