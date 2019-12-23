VIP AUDIO 12/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (12-16-14) Keller & Powell discuss with callers the Jericho-hosted Raw with Lesnar’s return, Cena-Seth, TLC fallout, Rumble hype, Brass Rings, Steph’s ad, TNA, GFW, Show-Reigns (103 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Post-Show Five Years Ago Flashback (12-16-14), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with callers the Jericho-hosted Raw with Lesnar’s return, Cena-Seth, TLC fallout, Rumble hype, Brass Rings, Steph’s ad, and more, plus the VIP Aftershow with topics including TNA, GFW, Show-Reigns incident on Raw, and more.

