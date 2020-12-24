VIP AUDIO 12/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Krol & Chambers (AD-FREE): Sting talks with Tony about why he came to AEW, Omega & Callis hype Fenix match, Bucks vs. Acclaimed (125 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol (circa 1990) and PWTorch contributor Joshua Chambers to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers. They discuss The Acclaimed challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles, the Kenny Omega and Don Callis interview tearing down Rey Fenix before next week’s title defense, Sting’s in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone, the pros and cons of Marko Stunt, and much more with live callers. Then, a bonus segment featuring the Wade Keller Hotline from Dec. 18, 2019, previously VIP-exclusive, with a full review and analysis of AEW Dynamite just over one year ago.

