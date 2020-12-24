News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/23 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Schiavone’s interview with Sting, Young Bucks defend against The Acclaimed, MJF & Jericho vs. Top Flight, Omega & Callis (27 min)

December 24, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including The Young Bucks defending against The Acclaimed in the main event, a new Kenny Omega & Don Callis promo, MJF & Chris Jericho vs. Top Flight, Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher, Tony Schiavone’s interview with Sting, and more.

