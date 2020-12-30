VIP AUDIO 12/29 – WKH – The News: Wrestling industry remembers and pays tribute to Brodie Lee, tribute show planned, BTE Brodie Lee outtakes, New Day share stories on Raw Talk, plus other news items (15 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the pro wrestling industry remembers and pays tribute to Brodie Lee, a Dynamite tribute show planned, BTE Brodie Lee outtakes, New Day share stories on Raw Talk about Brodie Lee, plus other news items including NXT-AEW ratings last week, Keith Lee on Raw Talk, Sammy Guevara and Matt Sydal on AEW Dark, NXT preview, and more.

