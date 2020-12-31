VIP AUDIO 12/29 – WKPWP Wildcard Tuesday (AD-FREE): Top Five List of greatest on-screen couples with Gonzo & The Greg – VIP Archive Selection (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special VIP Archive sample of a show from years ago called Gonzo & The Greg, hosted by current “Wrestling Night in America” PWTorch Dailycast host Greg Parks. Greg, co-host Gonzo, and producer Kurt Hoffman chronicle the top five greatest on-screen romantic couples in wrestling history, prompted by the upcoming Valentine’s Day. The focus was on couples who were of a romantic nature, not just a woman valet for a man. After the lists, the guys talk about the pros and cons of the WWE Championship changing hands inside the Elimination Chamber, Daniel Bryan having the veganism aspect added to his heel character, and Garret Bischoff’s pairing with Hulk Hogan. Finally, the triumvirate discuss and predict the TNA Against All Odds PPV.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO