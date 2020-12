SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup cover the death of Jon Huber, the NXT Year End Awards, Swerve vs. Reed, Breezango vs. GYV, Mercedes Martinez in Action, Strong vs. Dunne, Ruff vs. Gargano, the build to New Years Evil, and more.

