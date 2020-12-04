News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Omega-Moxley and Impact and Callis angle, what will Sting mean to AEW, Pat Patterson, review of Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, plus Takeover preview (98 min)

December 3, 2020

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss a wide range of topics beginning with the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley title change and the Impact and Don Callis angle. Then, what will Sting mean to AEW, followed by a Pat Patterson discussion, reviews of Raw, AEW Dynamite, and NXT on USA, plus a Takeover Wargames preview.

