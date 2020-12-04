VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Sting-TNT, Sasha Banks, WWE speak, Abadon, Lana vs. Brandi, Omega-Moxley, 205 Live episode one, WCW PPV names, more (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:
- What announce team would you choose to call a Lana vs. Brandi Rhodes “Iron Man” match?
- A Challenge: Name the 16 wrestlers who opened the first night of 205 Live and who was in the inaugural championship match?
- Can you make the case Sasha Banks didn’t actually turn babyface?
- What are the worst cases of “WWE speak” over the years besides “Superstars”?
- Is Wade overstating the ability of AEW to attract a “second million viewers” by producing their shows differently with more slick video packages?
- Follow-up on the WWE $39 million settlement and how the insurance company involvement could change the perspective on WWE’s role.
- Doesn’t Hikaru Shida have to act scared of Abadon for the gimmick to work at all?
- Does Kenny Omega’s selling for Jon Moxley define him down?
- Thoughts on WWE’s documentary style specials on Undertaker last month?
- What pro wrestling cutouts should be in the stands at NFL games?
- What other WCW PPV titles should be brought back by NXT or WWE besides Halloween Havoc and the Great American Bash?
- Do people in the U.S. really care about Sting being back on a TV network (TNT)? Does that factor in to their excitement?
