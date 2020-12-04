VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Sting-TNT, Sasha Banks, WWE speak, Abadon, Lana vs. Brandi, Omega-Moxley, 205 Live episode one, WCW PPV names, more (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

What announce team would you choose to call a Lana vs. Brandi Rhodes “Iron Man” match?

A Challenge: Name the 16 wrestlers who opened the first night of 205 Live and who was in the inaugural championship match?

Can you make the case Sasha Banks didn’t actually turn babyface?

What are the worst cases of “WWE speak” over the years besides “Superstars”?

Is Wade overstating the ability of AEW to attract a “second million viewers” by producing their shows differently with more slick video packages?

Follow-up on the WWE $39 million settlement and how the insurance company involvement could change the perspective on WWE’s role.

Doesn’t Hikaru Shida have to act scared of Abadon for the gimmick to work at all?

Does Kenny Omega’s selling for Jon Moxley define him down?

Thoughts on WWE’s documentary style specials on Undertaker last month?

What pro wrestling cutouts should be in the stands at NFL games?

What other WCW PPV titles should be brought back by NXT or WWE besides Halloween Havoc and the Great American Bash?

Do people in the U.S. really care about Sting being back on a TV network (TNT)? Does that factor in to their excitement?

