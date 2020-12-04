VIP AUDIO 12/3 – WKPWP Interview Thursday (AD-FREE): Ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy talks Pat Patterson, Takeover, Mox-Omega, Reigns, plus Triple H Media Call (157 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a double-header Thursday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. First, a conversation with former WWE creative team member Matt McCarthy sharing some great in-person Pat Patterson memories followed by a detailed preview of NXT Takeover. Then the full audio of today’s Triple H media call discussing NXT Takeover and NXT in general.

In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McCarthy sticks around another 20 minutes for his thoughts on the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match, plus some analysis of the Roman Reigns heel act so far and what it was like working with the Usos behind the scenes.

