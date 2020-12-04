VIP AUDIO 12/3 – WKH – The News: AEW Winter is Coming ratings compared to NXT and Raw including key demos, latest five Impact viewership numbers, Triple H media conference call on various NXT topics (18 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the following items: AEW Winter is Coming ratings compared to NXT and Raw including key demos, latest five Impact viewership numbers, Triple H media conference call on various NXT topics including why they weren’t part of Survivor Series this year and the Rhea Ripley trajectory.

