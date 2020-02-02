VIP AUDIO 2/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Alan4L and Will Cooling join to talk Fight Club Pro’s Elite vs. British Strong Style six man from 2017, the importance of happenings vs. moments in wrestling, a detour into the latest UK scene, the Ubermensch paradigm, more (153 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Alan4L of ProWres Paradise and Will Cooling of The British Wrestling Report join to talk about the moment where New Japan, Ring of Honor, and WWE had participants in a match at once – the Elite (Bucks and Omega) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate) from Good Friday 2017 in Fight Club Pro. The trio then talk a little about UK/Irish politics, the importance of separating a happening vs. a moment in wrestling, and then Rich and Will spend time breaking down Bruce Mitchell’s Ubermensch theory, and a really intriguing chat on the importance of mental health – and how wrestling can be a respite if you get out of your own way.

