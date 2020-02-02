News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/1 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative Team Member John Piermarini (AD-FREE): (1-30-15) Behind scenes WWE machinations regarding scripts, travel, producers, plus reaction to Reigns booed at Rumble (114 min)

February 1, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic episode from five years ago this week (1-30-15) featuring ex-WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini who provides his analysis and insights on a crazy week for WWE and Roman Reigns, plus behind the scenes machinations of WWE with travel, producers, script checklists. Live callers throughout add their points of view and additional topics.

