VIP AUDIO 2/1 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Reaction to news of Impact going head to head with Raw full time, Jericho and Helms arrested, Russo apologizes, post-Rumble Raw review, Rock on Oprah, Hogan on Hardy (58 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to three Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in 2010:

1/28 Wade Keller Hotline – News: Raw may benefit from Monday Impact, Jericho/Helms arrest, TV ratings, Russo’s apology, more (18 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the News of the week including the move of Impact to Monday nights starting March 1 and how this could help WWE Raw. Also, Chris Jericho and Gregory Helms arrested in embarrassing situation, Vince Russo gives one of three apologies for his ridiculous comments yesterday, Raw ratings, ECW ratings, ECW’s future, and more.

2/1 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw: Newsworthy episode includes major WrestleMania developments, analysis of each segment (24 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at last night’s Raw including the Royal Rumble fallout, major WrestleMania developments, and Elimination Chamber set-up. Analysis of each segment plus a look at the likely top four or five matches at WrestleMania now becoming clear.

2/4 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Hogan updates Jeff Hardy, WWE NXT, Jim Ross Update, Jarrett vs. Kennedy, TNA Lockdown hype, more (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day including WWE announcing Tuesday NXT, The Rock on Oprah, Jim Ross’s future and thoughts on the “Castmembers” issue in TNA, TNA’s focus on older stars in marketing, Hogan talks about Jeff Hardy relationship, and more.

