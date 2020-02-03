News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks (AD-FREE): Zack Heydorn joins Greg to break down the NWA Hard Times PPV, talk Rumble fallout and NJPW New Beginning shows, and more! (77 min)

February 2, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Zack Heydorn to discuss the NWA Hard Times PPV, Rumble fallout from this week of WWE TV, plus calls and emails on overrated Becky Lynch, David Benoit, AEW theme music, and more.

