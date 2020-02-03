VIP AUDIO 2/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (12-23-14) Keller & Powell discuss final Raw before Rumble, is Brock now a babyface, many various WM31 scenarios, possible Rumble outcomes, Sting (127 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Post-Show Five Years Ago Flashback (1-20-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the final Raw before the Royal Rumble, is Brock now a babyface, many various WrestleMania 31 line-up scenarios, various possible Rumble outcomes, and more with many live callers. In the VIP Aftershow, Sting’s role in WWE is discussed plus a wide range of questions via email.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO