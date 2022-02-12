VIP AUDIO 2/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald (AD-FREE): Standout Charlotte vs. Naomi main event, Goldberg and Reigns sitdown interviews, live callers, emails (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Alex McDonald to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss the surprisingly good Charlotte vs. Naomi main event that exceeded most expectations, sitdown interviews with Goldberg and Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, In Zayn segment with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, Natalya vs. Aliyah, and more.

