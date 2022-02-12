News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/11 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Charlotte vs. Naomi for Smackdown Title, Cesaro vs. Corbin, InZayn segment with Nakamura & Boogs, sitdown interview with Goldberg, Reigns & Heyman, more (23 min.)

February 12, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 2/11 - WKH - Smackdown Review: Charlotte vs. Naomi for Smackdown Title, Cesaro vs. Corbin, InZayn segment with Nakamura & Boogs, sitdown interview with Goldberg, Reigns & Heyman, more (23 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including a Charlotte vs. Naomi main event that exceeded most expectations, a sitdown interview with Goldberg, a sitdown interview with Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, an InZayn segment with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, Natalya vs. Aliyah, Happy Corbin vs. Cesaro, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*