VIP AUDIO 2/11 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Charlotte vs. Naomi for Smackdown Title, Cesaro vs. Corbin, InZayn segment with Nakamura & Boogs, sitdown interview with Goldberg, Reigns & Heyman, more (23 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including a Charlotte vs. Naomi main event that exceeded most expectations, a sitdown interview with Goldberg, a sitdown interview with Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, an InZayn segment with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, Natalya vs. Aliyah, Happy Corbin vs. Cesaro, and more.

