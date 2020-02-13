VIP AUDIO 2/12 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk AEW shining again, a solid NXT go-home show, why Velveteen should carry NXT for the next year before heading to Raw or SD, more (76 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back to discuss AEW and NXT shows from tonight. AEW shines again with a big PPV looming at the end of the month. NXT’s go-home show was more than solid. A case is made for why Velveteen should carry NXT for the next year before heading to Raw or Smackdown. Can Dakota Kai and Teagan Knox get their feud into a cage at Takeover Tampa during Wrestlemania weekend? Rich and Trav’s book corner featuring “The Martian” and “An Ember in the Ashes.”

