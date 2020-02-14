WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L takes a trip Down Under as we dip into the waters of the Australian wrestling scene with the help of the mysterious ScorpioCorp! We look at MCW Vendetta – a show which showed exactly how much the wrestlers of Australia have to offer. Plus, Alan catches you up on the latest from All Japan and NOAH with some GREAT matches to discuss, the rejuvenation of ROH under Marty Scurll, and OTT’s big announcement for ScrapperMania. A packed show covering the ProWres globe!

