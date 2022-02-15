SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado (AD-FREE): Bliss news, RK-Toga party, final Chamber hype, Women's Gauntlet, Owens-Austin potential, more (115 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:55:10 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the Women’s Gauntlet match including a standout effort by Rhea Ripley, the latest Alexa Bliss developments, potential of a Kevin Owens-Steve Austin segment at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton, the end of Dana Brooke’s 24/7 Title reign after breaking Reggie’s heart, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO