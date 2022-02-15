SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/14 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Final Elimination Chamber hype, Seth vs. Orton, KO rips on Texas, Ripley stars in long Gauntlet Match, Dana Brooke's 24/7 Title reign ends, Lita-Becky Lynch contract signing (30 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 30:14 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the Women’s Gauntlet match including a standout effort by Rhea Ripley, the latest Alexa Bliss developments, potential of a Kevin Owens-Steve Austin segment at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton, the end of Dana Brooke’s 24/7 Title reign after breaking Reggie’s heart, the Lita-Becky Lynch contract signing, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO