VIP AUDIO 2/15 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Heydorn: Breaking news on Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW, Cody’s future, early behind the scenes reaction in AEW, Josh Alexander’s Impact contract expires, more (31 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn for a breaking news edition of Radican Worldwide. They break down the big news that came out this morning that Cody and Brandi Rhodes are leaving AEW. Radican and Heydorn discuss how Cody might fit into WWE if that is his destination as expected. They then talk about what they know so far about what happened and what questions are left unanswered about Cody’s departure from AEW. They also discuss some of the early reaction behind the scenes to Rhodes’s departure as well. The show closes with a brief discussion of Josh Alexander’s Impact Wrestling contract and U.S. work visa expiring.

