VIP AUDIO 2/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Valentine’s Tidings with Melissa, then Women Love Wrestling authors Gemma and Sonal join to chat about reasons they watch wrestling, inspirations for their contributions, more (70 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Melissa returns for her yearly chat. This year, the focus is listener questions, including her favorite wrestling romances, how Rich and the Miz need to learn to not be cheap, feedback on her Grit & Glitter appearance, what her thoughts are on Naomi, Mia Yim, and more! Then, Gemma and Sonal from the Women Love Wrestling anthology pop on to chat about their contributions to the book, differences in UK/US fandom, what they watch, and why it’s important to make characters like Jinny or Jinder Mahal three-dimensional.

