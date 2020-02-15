VIP AUDIO 2/15 – WKPWP Interview Classic with former WWE announcer Jack Korpela and vintage radio show host John Arezzi (AD-FREE): (2-13-15) How WWE reacts to crowd reactions behind the scenes, Lesnar’s value, Takeover, Reigns-Bryan (87 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic episode from five years ago this week (2-13-15) discussing current WWE happenings with ex-WWE announcer (late 2000s) Jack Korpela and ex-Pro Wrestling Spotlight radio host John Arezzi (late-1980s through mid-1990s) including the Daniel Bryan-Roman Reigns dilemma, NXT Takeover’s main event, Brock Lesnar’s value to WWE, how WWE reacts to crowds behind the scenes, and more.

