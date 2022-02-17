VIP AUDIO 2/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage (AD-FREE): Guevara vs. Darby, Punk-MJF, Cole-Hangman, Santana & Ortiz vs. Jericho & Hager, on-site reports, live callers, emails (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch.com with live callers and emails discussing tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite which included the opening C.M. Punk promo, an Adam Cole-Hangman Page interaction mid-ring, Santana & Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager, Wardlow vs. Max Caster, Darby Allin challenging Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title, Mercedez Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa, and more. They were also joined by two on-site correspondents from Nashville and closed with Javier Machado and the debut of his new jingle.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply