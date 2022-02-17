News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/16 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Guevara vs. Darby, Punk-MJF, Cole-Hangman, Santana & Ortiz vs. Jericho & Hager, Danielson vs. Moriarty, Martinez vs. Rosa (29 min.)

February 17, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 2/16 - WKH - AEW Dynamite review including Guevara vs. Darby, Punk-MJF, Cole-Hangman, Santana & Ortiz vs. Jericho & Hager, Danielson vs. Moriarty, Martinez vs. Rosa (29 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including the opening C.M. Punk promo, an Adam Cole-Hangman Page interaction mid-ring, Santana & Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager, Wardlow vs. Max Caster, Darby Allin challenging Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title, Mercedez Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*