VIP AUDIO 2/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Lots of Cody topics, plus AEW vs. WWE women’s division, Goldberg’s history, Keith Lee criticism, Charlotte-Rousey, Ospreay-Oku, Dungeon of Doom draft, more (85 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Would you commit to one more year of Hangman Page as champion or have him drop it to Adam Cole at Revolution?

Was last week’s AEW Dynamite their best episode ever? And is anyone missing Kenny Omega and Don Callis?

Is this the title reign for Hangman you expected?

Why is WWE using Goldberg while having lost Keith Lee, Adam Cole, Malakai Black, and Miro to AEW?

Thoughts on Will Ospreay vs. Michael Oku?

Is it unfair to criticize Keith Lee’s weight since he battled COVID and health issues?

Are women in AEW now more over than women in WWE?

Does Todd have on rose-colored glasses when it comes to advocating for the Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey feud?

Will WWE acknowledge AEW in some way when Cody Rhodes returns?

Would Cody have been more valuable to both Tony Khan and Vince McMahon if he were a former AEW World Champion?

When WWE said Goldberg was a three-time World Champion, was it a mistake or did they leave one reign off on purpose?

Why didn’t WCW give Goldberg another WCW Title reign?

Any idea who will take over as Chief Brand Officer now that Brandi Rhodes is gone?

Todd and Wade draft competing WCW Dungeon of Doom factions from WCW in the ’90s.

Once Tony turned down extending Cody Rhodes’s contract with a rollover clause, was he as good as gone to WWE?

