VIP AUDIO 2/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Elimination Chamber PPV, Vince’s all-time significant utterances, reviews of Raw and Smackdown, NXT special, latest on NJPW and UFC (71 min.)

February 18, 2022

PWT VIP All Shows
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

  • -Review of WWE Smackdown including Todd’s review of the highly praised Charlotte vs. Naomi main event
  • -Review of WWE Raw including what to read into Rhea Ripley’s stint in the Gauntlet match
  • -WWE Elimination Chamber PPV preview
  • -Vince McMahon’s all-time significant utterances
  • -Review of NXT Vengeance Day special
  • -Latest from NJPW and UFC

