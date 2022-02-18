VIP AUDIO 2/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Elimination Chamber PPV, Vince’s all-time significant utterances, reviews of Raw and Smackdown, NXT special, latest on NJPW and UFC (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:
- -Review of WWE Smackdown including Todd’s review of the highly praised Charlotte vs. Naomi main event
- -Review of WWE Raw including what to read into Rhea Ripley’s stint in the Gauntlet match
- -WWE Elimination Chamber PPV preview
- -Vince McMahon’s all-time significant utterances
- -Review of NXT Vengeance Day special
- -Latest from NJPW and UFC
