VIP AUDIO 2/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Cody departing AEW analysis, Dynamite’s viewership drop, reviews of Dynamite and Rampage (67 min.)

February 18, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

  • Cody Rhodes departing AEW analysis and his WWE prospects
  • Reaction to this week’s AEW Dynamite’s viewership drop
  • Review of AEW Rampage including Kris Statlander’s severe comment during a promo
  • Review of AEW Dynamite including the Bryan Danielson-Eddie Kingston storyline

