SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/17 – WKPWP WWE Elimination Chamber Special Episode (AD-FREE): Nick & Tom preview the entire card plus flashback to 2017 EC VIP Post-show Roundtable with Keller & Martin & Bryant (136 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:16:31 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special two part episode. First up is a special appearance of Nick Barbati & Tom Colohue from the PWTorch VIP-exclusive podcast series “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with an hour-long preview of Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.

Then a jump back to five years ago this week for the WWE Elimination Chamber Post-PPV Roundtable, previously VIP-exclusive, featuring Wade with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch East Coast Cast host Travis Bryant. They discussed the entire event right after it concluded back on Feb. 12, 2017.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO