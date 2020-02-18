VIP AUDIO 2/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins (AD-FREE): Baszler-Becky follow-up, Orton-Hardy follow-up, Drew points at sign, Charlotte on Ripley, callers, on-site report (114 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cameron Hawkins to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss the Shayna Baszler-Becky Lynch follow-up, the Randy Orton-Matt Hardy follow-up, Drew McIntyre pointing at the WrestleMania sign, Charlotte addresses Rhea Ripley, 24/7 Title defense in the ring, Elimination Chamber announcements, and more with live callers and emails. They also talk with an on-site correspondent from Everett, Wash. about being at the show, pre-Raw happenings, crowd reactions, and more.

