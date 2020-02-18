VIP AUDIO 2/17 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Becky responds to Baszler, Orton-Hardy follow-up, Charlotte addresses Ripley, Rusev & Humberto vs. Lashley & Garza, KO & Raiders vs. AOP & Murphy (29 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Shayna Baszler-Becky Lynch follow-up, the Randy Orton-Matt Hardy follow-up, Drew McIntyre pointing at the WrestleMania sign, Charlotte addresses Rhea Ripley, 24/7 Title defense in the ring, Elimination Chamber announcements, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO