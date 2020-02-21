VIP AUDIO 2/20 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Former ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor discusses his new contract with Ring of Honor, his thoughts on Marty controlling the book, his upbringing, more (59 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Podcast of Honor, Former ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor joins Ryan and Tyler to discuss his new contract with Ring of Honor, his thoughts on Marty controlling the book, his upbringing and how that shapes his in-ring work, and also his thoughts on his (and Tyler’s) Cleveland Browns, and what music he listens to before a fight. Ryan and Tyler also discuss the upcoming ROH shows the weekend of the 28th, as well as the annulment of the tournament to crown a new Women of Honor Champion.

