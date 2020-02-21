VIP AUDIO 2/20 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag including who should end Jericho’s reign, was Hangman a better choice as first champ, why did Orton attack Edge, should Otis get a legit singles push, Moondogs, more (59 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Fix Mailbag questions on the following topics:

WrestleMania IV including the setting in Atlantic City and the tournament format

What were key turns of 2010s in pro wrestling

Is Todd ready to reevaluate his view that Hangman Page was a better choice to be the first AEW Champion over Chris Jericho?

Who should be the wrestler to end Jericho’s reign?

Thoughts on a specific story arc possibility with Otis?

Which movie spoof was the best and worst in the build to WrestleMania 21?

Would the Inner Circle members be just fine if Jericho took a hiatus?

Should AEW add an on-air G.M. authority figure, and what about the championship committee concept?

A theory on why Randy Orton attacked Edge? What is the likely explanation and will it work?

What was the story on the Moondogs in the WWF?

Is Will Ospreay the most versatile wrestler of this generation?

What veteran from the past vs. a current contemporary would you most like to see wrestle today?

