VIP AUDIO 2/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): 5 & 10 Yrs Ago Double-Feature – February 2010 show with Keller & Mitchell talking Impact vs. Raw on Mondays, February 2015 show with John Morrison (150 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” double-feature jumps back to shows from five years ago this week and ten years ago this month. The following are summaries of what’s in each show presented back-to-back…

2/12/10: This episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host Wade Keller and guest cohost Pro Wrestling Torch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell discuss the imminent announcement that TNA Impact is going live on Mondays starting in several weeks, plus they take live calls and email questions on a variety of subjects including WWE NXT, TNA house show reports, Mick Foley criticism, the push of A.J. Styles as a top heel in TNA, and more.

2/18/15: In this episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, it’s a variety hour with live callers in the first half, John Morrison (Johnny Mundo) checking in for a few minutes at the start of the second-half, and Jonny Fairplay finishing things off. Plus, the VIP Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more!

