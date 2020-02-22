News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado (AD-FREE): Bella Twins, Goldberg-Fiend angle, Otis-Mandy date follow-up, Lacey interview, on-site correspondent, callers, mailbag (112 min)

February 22, 2020


WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania line-up
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado of PWTorch.com to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including the Bella Twins on a Moment of Bliss, a Goldberg-Fiend angle, Otis-Mandy date follow-up, Lacey Evans sit-down interview with Renee Young, Braun Strowman & Elias vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a Symphony of Destruction match, Daniel Bryan vs. Heath Slater, Usos & New Day vs. Miz & Morrison & Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, and more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent from Glendale, Arizona and answer Mailbag questions.

