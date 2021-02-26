VIP AUDIO 2/25 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (8/23/1993): FINAL EPISODE – Keller interviews Bruce Mitchell, Dave Meltzer, discussion of Summerslam, the WWF-SMW alliance, the Road Warrior’s WWF return, Hogan’s future (125 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the August 23, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guests Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer and PWTorch Newsletter columnist Bruce Mitchell to discuss current events, the state of wrestling radio shows including the start of the nationally syndicated Jim Ross radio show, the return of the Road Warriors to the WWF, and much more with live callers. Also, promoter Keith Douglas discusses getting hit by lightning while taking down a wrestling ring outdoors.

