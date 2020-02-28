VIP AUDIO 2/27 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (8/9/1992): Wade Keller joined by Japanese wrestling expert Chris Zavisa to discuss Ron Simmons winning WCW Title from Vader, Japan landscape, live callers, headlines (82 min)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This is the August 9, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller joined by Japanese wrestling expert Chris Zavisa to discuss Ron Simmons winning WCW Title from Vader, Japan landscape, live callers, and more headlines.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO