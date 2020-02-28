VIP AUDIO 2/27 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): Goldberg’s big win, reviews of WWE Super Showdown, NXT on USA, AEW Dynamite, AEW Revolution PPV Preview, Mailbag on Giant Gonzales, Jake Lee, WM9 (72 min)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s second installment The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller (they recorded part one on Tuesday earlier this week), Todd and Wade discuss Goldberg’s big win and what it means for WWE and The Fiend, reviews of WWE Super Showdown, NXT on USA, AEW Dynamite, AEW Revolution PPV Preview, plus a Fix Mailbag on the following topics:

WrestleMania IX including the legacy of the Undertaker vs. Giant Gonzales match, Hulk Hogan walking out with the title, Las Vegas setting

Thoughts on Jake Lee compared to Naoya Nomura and Kento Miyahara.

Who does Todd Martin hate more – amateur wrestlers or little people?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO